Anupam Kher's Mom Is The Latest Fan Of Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Performs Viral Srivalli Step. Watch Video

It seems like Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa has found a new and adorable fan in Anupam Kher’s mom Dualri Kher. Anupam on Monday evening took to Instagram and shared a video of his mom performing the viral step from the song Srivalli. With a contagious smile on her face, Anupam’s mom recreates the hook step from the song.

Anupam shared the video with the caption, “This is EPIC! Thank you (Vrinda Kher) for shooting this video of Mom! #DulariRocks #Pushpa." Vrinda revealed the story behind the video in the comments section. “Hahahhahah. This was the cutest. I was doing this step with pap at home and she saw I was teaching him and she also started doing this. HAD to shoot it," she commented.

The video has received love from many of Anupam’s fans. “Wow Bestest Maaaa.. Waheguru ji bless her with Good Health , long life , Happiness and Joy," a fan commented. “She always, like always, makes me smile and make my day! May Allah bless her with a long long and healthy life! Say my hello from all the way from Norway," added another. Anupam often shares videos of his mother under the series, ‘Durali Rocks’. These videos show a range of cute moments that Anupam’s mom shares with her family members.

As for Pushpa, Allu Arjun is set to return as Pushpa Raj for Pushpa: The Reign. The film will also star Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh Faasil. Speaking with News18, Rashmika opened up about working with Allu Arjun. “Working with Allu sir, was one of the best learning experiences for me. He is a wonderful co-star and more than that a wonderful human being. I had a blast working with him, and can’t wait to get on the sets of Pushpa 2 and start shooting with him again,” she said.

