Anupam Kher's Mother is Better than Before, Says God is Kind

Anupam Kher took to social media to share a health update about his family members who tested positive for COVID-19, last week.

The 65-year-old uploaded an old picture of his mother, Dulari on Instagram and noted that she was doing better than before. Apart from Kher’s mother, his brother, Raju, sister-in-law, Reema and niece Vrinda were also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In his post, the actor added that Raju and his family members with the virus are also doing better healthwise.

A few days ago, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor shared a video message speaking to his online family about how his mother is coping up with the disease. He added that she is trying to be her usual positive and spirited self but hasn’t resumed her lost appetite yet. He informed that his mother remains in touch with him and relatives on calls every day. She asks not only about his health but also his friends like Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor, who happens to be Kher’s neighbor also. Kher urged viewers not to treat social distancing and stay home as mere words, but take it very seriously as it is essential for safety.

On July 12, Kher confirmed that he and his nephew have tested negative. While his mother is admitted to the isolation ward in a Mumbai hospital for treatment, other family members who have tested positive are in home quarantine.