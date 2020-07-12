Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother Test Positive for Covid-19, Taken to Hospital; Actor Tests Negative

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has tweeted that his mother Dulari has been found Covid-19 positive. She has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Kher's brother, sister-in-law and niece have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kher tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed."

On Saturday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son actor Abhishek Bachchan were also tested positive for the coronavirus. They are admitted in the Nanavati Hospital.

Other members of the Bachchan family--Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya--are tested negative in the first antigen test. Their swab test results are awaited.

Nearly a two dozen strong team landed at the thre Bachchan houses--Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak bungalows, all within a radius of barely two km in the posh Juhu-Vile Parle suburb in western Mumbai. The premises are gerring disinfected.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the condition of both the Bachchan father-son duo is stable.