Anupam Kher's Son Sikandar Kher Shares a Post on Instagram Asking for 'Work'

Sikandar Kher, who is the son of seasoned actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, has shared a post on Instagram asking for "work". The actor, who made his acting debut with the film, Woodstock Villa in 2008, uploaded a selfie of him alongside a caption that read "PS: Need work. Can smile also."

Sikandar's post garnered a lot of attention of his fans on the photo-video sharing app. As soon as he shared the post, fans started praising him for the projects he has acted in so far. One wrote, "I Really enjoyed your work in Mum Bhai. I pray and wish that you will get amazing characters to act in. May God Almighty provide more interesting projects. God bless you! Keep up the good work." Another fan commented, "Your work in Aarya was damn good, sir."

Sikandar was most recently seen in a pivotal role in the crime drama series, Aarya. He has also been a part of Sense8, an American science fiction show in 2017. His other projects include Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and The Zoya Factor.

Sikandar will next be seen in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starer action film, Sooryavanshi, which is expected to arrive in the cinemas next year.