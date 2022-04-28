Anupam Kher's Surprise Visit to Mom Dulari After Shoot Wins Netizens' Hearts, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had the sweetest surprise in store for his mother Dulari Kher. The veteran actor gave a surprise visit to his mother after wrapping up a long shoot schedule in Delhi for his upcoming film Uunchai. He shared the video with his fans as well, who were emotional about seeing his mother happy. The video began with Kher saying in Hindi, “Why aren’t you opening the door, mom? Open the door." After she opens the door, she is happy to see him and hugs him.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “मैं कहता हूँ दरवाज़ा खोलो माँ!!!

Reached Mumbai after a long schedule of #Uunchai in Delhi. Decided to surprise Mom. She was thrilled, happy, emotional and her heartbeats went faster. She was praying. You get to see her temple in this video. It is so gratifying to see her happy. Moms are so amazing. दुनिया भर की माँओं की जय हो!❤️💕❤️ #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #Surprise #MomsBlessings (sic)".

Watch it here:

Fans of Kher were elated to see him surprise his mom this way. They took to the comment section to drop lovely words for the mother-son duo. “good to see you aunty❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️apko aise dekh kar dil khush ho jata hai ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote. “The look on auntys face when she opens the door is priceless… so adorable as always", added another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files. He will next be seen in Uuchai, stars several prominent names like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa.

