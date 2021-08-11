Anupam Shyam's Brother Lashes Out at Aamir Khan, Claims He Stopped Picking Call After Assuring Help

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam succumbed to multiple organs failures on August 9. Shyam was dealing with kidney problems for the past few months and underwent treatment regularly. Now, after his death, Shyam’s brother Anurag has opened about the financial hurdles faced by the family in his treatment. Speaking to news channel Aaj Tak in an interview, Anurag revealed that the actor had approached many big names of Bollywood for assistance in his treatment. Shyam even approached his Lagaan co-actor and superstar Aamir Khan, who assured of providing help.

Anurag claimed that Aamir had assured of setting up a dialysis centre in Shyam’s hometown Pratapgarh but stopped taking calls after a few months. He revealed that after the death of their mother earlier this year, Shyam wanted to go and see her for the last time in Pratapgarh. However, with no dialysis centre in the district, it would have been a major health risk for the actor and he could not visit. His wish of seeing a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh could not be fulfilled.

Anurag said that Shyam was also worried that his show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 might soon go off-air. The shutting down of the show would have meant more financial trouble for the veteran actor. Shyam’s health had deteriorated last year and Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) had made an appeal for financial aid on social media. After which, the UP government had provided assistance to the actor from the CM relief fund.

In his film career, Shyam featured in several Bollywood films like Lagaan, Nayak and Bandit Queen. However, he rose to fame with his iconic character of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the television serial Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. His demise had sent shockwaves across the film and television fraternity and several celebs posted their tribute for the actor on social media.

