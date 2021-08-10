Anupam Shyam's Pratigya Co-star Pooja Gor Mourns His Demise: 'You Took Me Under Your Wing'

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who is known for his role in multiple television shows and films, passed away late on Sunday night. He was 63. The actor, who was more recently known for his role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 died due to multiple organ failure.

The actor wasn’t keeping well from last few years and was also on dialysis. On hearing of his death, Shyam’s co-star from Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Pooja Gor took to social media to mourn his demise. She shared several throwback pictures with Shyam and remembered how he taught her Hindi diction. She also thanked him for introducing her to Hindi literature. While ending the note, Gor stated that she will always miss his love, care and unmatchable performance.

Other members of the entertainment industry also took to social media to express their condolences.

In 2020, the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and had started his dialysis. Cine And TV Artists Associated (CINTAA) had appealed on behalf of the actor to provide financial help. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 20 lakh assistance for the treatment of the actor. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had also come forward for help.

(With IANS inputs)

