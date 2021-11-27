Anupama Actor Tassnim Sheikh Takes Break From Social Media, Her Fan Are Sad

Tassnim Sheikh, who plays the role of Rakhi Dave in the popular Hindi television show Anupamaa, has shared a post on her social media creating turmoil among her industry friends and fans. Tassnim shared on her Instagram account a small clip with a note written saying, “See you after a small break guys.”

IG post link:

The caption of the post read, “Accha chalti hun duawaon mein yaad rakhna.”

Tasneem Sheikh has decided to distance herself from social media for a few days and has announced this through her Instagram. Sharing the post, Tasneem Sheikh told her fans that she has taken a break from social media for some time. The actor has also been missing from the show, but through her social media, she was constantly connected with her fans.

Along with Tassnim’ fans, her industry friends have also reacted to the post. Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who is known for her rendition of Sita in Ramanand Sagar mythological drama Ramayana, has also reacted to Tasneem’s post by saying, “Where are you going?”

Meanwhile, a fan, sad with her decision, wrote, “You do not come in Anupamaaa, now you are leaving from here too. Please don’t go.”

In the show Anupamaaa, Tassnim is playing the role of the antagonist. For some reason, she has been missing in the show for the past few episodes. Tassnim is a well-known face among the masses. She also appeared in a negative role in the historical television drama Jodha Akbar.

About Anupama, the show has become a part of every household and remains number one on the TRP list. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The rest of the cast has also made their mark with their performances. The storyline of the show is so engaging that viewers feel connected with the characters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.