Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Attends Bappi Lahiri's Last Rites At The Crematorium; Watch Video

Singer and music-composer Bappi Lahiri’s last rites were held on Thursday afternoon at the Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Shakti Kapoor, Alka Yagnik and Sharbani Mukherjee among others attended the funeral to pay last respect to the legend. Television actor and Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly was also spotted at the crematorium to offer condolences to the grieving family. In a video that later surfaced on social media, Rupali Ganguly can be seen along with Bappi Lahiri’s family members as they arrive at the crematorium.

On Wednesday, Rupali Ganguly also took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note for Bappi Da. She shared a throwback picture with the singer and talked the conversations she used to have with him. “The Legend 💔The King of Music 💔My Kaka 💔 So many memories… Childhood spent at your house! Pappa and you started from “Agreement” and went on to do so many films and evergreen songs. So many recordings, so many conversations, so much love and warmth…You always singing Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re everytime we met! Our conversations about Pappa… Will miss you!! For me an era has ended today," Rupali wrote.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night i.e on February 15. His blood pressure was low when he was brought to the hospital. “Bappi Lahiri passed away a little before midnight. When the family got him to the hospital his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist, and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician told News18.com.

Bappi Lahiri sung several superhit songs and introduced Disco in India. Some of his superhit songs include Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Asalaam-e-Ishqum and Sharaabi among others. Bappi Da’s last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas which was a part of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

Rest in peace, Bappi Da!

