Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Drops a Love Filled Pic With Her 'World'; Check Here

Rupali Ganguly’s love for her real-life family is quite visible on her social media handles. The actress, who is widely known as Anupama, never fails to drop aww-dorable family pictures on her Instagram account. On Sunday too, Rupali Ganguly took to social media and shared a love-filled picture of her ‘world’.

In the picture, Rupali can be seen posing with her husband Ashwin K Verma and their son Rudransh. While Rupali and her son are seen smiling at the camera, Ashwin plants a kiss on her cheeks. Sharing the picture, Rupali wrote, “My family … my world" and dropped a red heart emoji.

The picture is winning fans’ hearts. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with netizens calling it the ‘perfect and the cutest’ family picture. “Aww Aswin sir Nazre nahi hath rahi he Pic se ❣❣Beautiful people in one Frame (Ashwin sir, can’t take my eyes off from this pic)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user penned a long note showering love on Rupali and her family. “Thu thu thu bolungi pehle kahi nazar na lage and haa this is the most beautiful pic ever. really jab bhi aap teenon ko dekhti hun my heart skips (a beat)," the comment read.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Rupali Ganguly dropped another series of pictures from the Holi celebration with her family.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly tied the knot with businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2015, whom they named Rudransh. Earlier this year, Rupali talked about how her husband handles everything single-handedly while she is away at work. “He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible. He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much,” she had told Hindustan Times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.