Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Gets Her Favourite 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' From Her Son - Watch Adorable Video

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved television actresses. Ever since she made her comeback to television with Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, her fan following has only multiplied. The actress often shares a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life on social media. On Tuesday too, Rupali took to her Instagram account and dropped an adorable video with her son Rudransh.

The video begins with Ruapli applying make-up on her face when her son Rudransh comes back from school and hugs her. Later, he takes a plate out and tells his mother that he is hungry. The video has ‘Paas aane ka acha bahana hai’ added to the background.

In the caption, Rupali talked about this hug from her son as her ‘favourite jadoo ki jhappi’ and wrote, “A hug any time of the day as a mother is priceless! But this one may have a reason behind it… Watch till the end and all the mothers out there tell me if you related to it #MyFavJadooKiJhappi”.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Aneri Vajani, who used to play the role of Mukku in the show, commented, “Ruuuddddiiiiiiiiii aleee” along with red heart emojis. “Awww…. finally mother son duo..😍😍..too much cuteness in one frame,” another social media user wrote. A third comment read, “How lovely it is to see the cutest love of mother and son, Nazar na Lage aap logon ko kisiki.”

Rupali Ganguly tied the knot with businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2015, whom they named Rudransh. Earlier this year, Rupali talked about how her husband handles everything single-handedly while she is away at work. “He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible. He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much,” she had told Hindustan Times.

