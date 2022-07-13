Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Grooves To Vidya Balan's Piya Bole, Co-Star Aashish Mehrotra Says 'Aati Sundar'

Who does not know Rupali Ganguly! Ever since she made her comeback on television as Anupama, she has become everyone’s favourite. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. She often drops pictures and videos on social media, giving her fans a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life.

On Wednesday, Rupali dropped a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen grooving to Vidya Balan’s popular song Piya Bole from the 2005 movie Parineeta. She wore a pink Kurti and kept her make-up minimal and simple. What surely made the video worth watching and appreciating was Rupali’s expressions and hand movements. Sharing the video, the actress mentioned that it was especially for her ‘digital family’. “This one is for my Digital Family!! Kyunki aap log itne pyaare joh ho,” the caption read.

The video has left everyone completely impressed. Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Paritosh Shah in the show commented, ‘Atiii sundar’ along with a red heart and clapping emoji. Rupali’s on-screen BFF aka Jaswir Kaur also dropped a heart-eye emoji. “Mam….you are brilliant…🔥❤️😍 love you….❤️😍 you are the my all time favourite,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “This is toooo cute….Lots of love.”

Talking about the plot of the show Anupamaa, in the recent episode, we saw Rupali Ganguly’s mind-blowing performance. After a giant glass fell and broke on Anuj Kapadia, Anupama’s mixed emotions of fear, pain, and love left everyone impressed. Several social media users shared the clip from the episode on social media and talked about how Rupali Ganguly ‘nailed it’ with her expressions. Netizens lauded her ‘perfection’ and added how no other actress can beat her acting skills.

Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

