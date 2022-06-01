Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Looks Graceful and Elegant In Latest Pics; Fans Call Her 'Sundari'

Rupali Ganguly’s social media handle is a treat for her fans. From her off-screen chemistry with her co-stars to adorable moments with her real-life family members, you can find it all on Rupali’s Instagram. On Wednesday, the Anupamaa actress dropped a couple of pictures on her social media account in which she can be seen posing in a pink saree with a floral print on it. Rupali accessorised her look with golden jewellery and gajra on her hair. What further added charm to Ruapli’s look was her minimal make-up and heart-winning smile.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of Rupali Ganguly’s post with love-filled messages and red heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful saari…. Looking gorgeous.” Another social media user talked about how the actress looks prettiest in sarees. “You always wear them with such grace. even the most ordinary simple sari seems amazing if you wear it ma’am,” the comment read. “U r always gorgeous but red is your colour, just stunning,” a third comment read.

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s Post Here:

Rupali Ganguly is currently seen as Anupama in the popular Rajan Shahi show of the same name. Talking about the plot of the show, it was recently reported that makers will soon introduce Pakhi’s boyfriend in the show and Adhik Mehta has been roped in for the same. TellyChakkar reported that with Adhik’s entry, the track will have a Hindu-Muslim love angle twist to it.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra among others. It airs on Star Plus.

