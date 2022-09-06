Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Looks Royal In Green As She Visits Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch

If Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows, Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved television actress. Ever since she returned to our TV screens as Anupama, she has won everyone’s heart. Despite her busy schedule, Rupali Ganguly recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in a green saree, Rupali looked simplest yet royal. She was accompanied by her son Rudransh, brother Vijay Ganguly and their mother.

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, Rupali can be seen posing with her family after darshan. She can also be seen taking selfies with fans. In the caption, Rupali mentioned she missed taking snaps at Lalbaugcha Raja but she is thankful to the paparazzi for doing the same. “Taking a moment to thank the entire paparazzi fraternity for capturing some beautiful moments that we miss at times. Had an overwhelming experience at Lalbaug Cha Raja,” she wrote.

Check out the video shared by Rupali Ganguly here:

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite actress in the comments section. “Looking Gorgeous Rups ❤️ Ufffff😍 Ganpati Bappa Morya ❤️🙌 Bappa Bless You with Everything,” one of the fans wrote. “God Bless you maam❤️Ganpati Bappa Morya Morya 🙏 May his blessings always be upon you n your family,” another comment read. A third social media user expressed her desire to meet her and shared, “I went day before yesterday 😭i wish ..I could have met you.”

Talking about the show Anupamaa, it stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Rohit Bakshi, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya among others. The show has been maintaining the the top of the TRP list for over two years now.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here