Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Poses With Her 'Real Trophy' Co-Stars Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra Drop Hearts

Rupali Ganguly never fails to shower love on her real-life husband Ashwin Verma. She often shares adorable and loving pictures with him on her official Instagram account. Once again, the Anupamaa fame dropped a love-filled picture with her husband on Instagram. In the picture, while Rupali can be seen posing in a simple yet elegant red saree, her husband Ashwin looks charming as always in a black outfit. Needless to say, the duo looks absolutely gorgeous in this picture.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Rupali Ganguly’s caption. “My real trophy. My husband," she wrote and dropped a red heart emoji. Fans and friends were quick to shower love on the couple in the comment section. Aneri Vajani, who plays the role of Malvika in Anupamaa dropped several heart emojis. Baa aka Alpana Buch also commented, “Made for each other". Rupali’s on-screen son aka Aashish Mehrotra wrote, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ @rupaliganguly kabhi nazar naa lagey."

For the unversed, the picture is from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards which were held on the last weekend in Mumbai. Rupali Ganguly was spotted arriving at the ceremony with her husband Ashwin. Anupama fame also won the most promising actor award at the event.

Earlier this month, Rupali Ganguly celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Ashwin K Verma and dropped an adorable picture on social media. “I m nothing without u….Happy anniversary my love, THU THU THU," she had written.

Rupali Ganguly married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2015, whom they named Rudransh. Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly talked about her busy shooting schedule and thanked her husband for handling everything single-handedly. She had also mentioned that she feels like a failure because he is unable to give enough time to her son and husband. “(My son) would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it’s high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible. He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much,” Rupali Ganguly had told Hindustan Times.

