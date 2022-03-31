Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Are Rokafied, Celebrate!

This is the day MaAn fans were eagerly waiting for. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding ceremonies have finally begun. On Thursday, the production house of the show took to social media and dropped a new promo that shares a glimpse of what looks like Anupama and Anuj’s Roka ceremony.

The promo begins with Anuj Kapadia welcoming Anupama, Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar, Mama ji and Devika with an ‘aarti ka thaal’. Bapuji then begins the ceremony and hands over certain wedding-related items to the couple. The family members then cheer and say, “Maa ki shaadi ki celebration shuru (The celebration of mother’s wedding begins)." Following this, they all can be seen dancing around Anuj and Anupama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

The promo has left fans super-excited. MaAn fans have also started deciding on the hashtag for this much-awaited wedding. While some are calling it #MaAnKiShaadi, others are using #AnuAnujKiShaadi. “Finally it’s happening.#MaAnKiShaadi. WoW! Happy & Excited," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Wow really this is what we all wanted…After a long gap got to see MaAn scene with all those beautiful people around with them." One of the fans also requested the makers to bring Mukku back because she is the only family Anuj Kapadia has. “Mukku kaha hai? Isn’t she his only sister and family?" the comment read.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly also went live on Instagram recently when she talked about how Rajan Shahi’s show is breaking stereotypes. She mentioned that the makers have tried to change the mindset of the society and said, “Dadi ki shaadi ho sakti hai (Grandmothers can marry too). Through Anupamaa, the makers have always tried to change society’s mindset and break stereotypes."

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. The show revolves around a woman named Anupama and how she decides to live an independent life after discovering her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

