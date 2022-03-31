Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Are Rokafied; The Kashmir Files Crosses 300 Crore Mark at The Worldwide Box Office

This is the day MaAn fans were eagerly waiting for. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding ceremonies have finally begun. On Thursday, the production house of the show took to social media and dropped a new promo that shares a glimpse of what looks like Anupama and Anuj’s Roka ceremony.

Vivek Agnihotri helmed The Kashmir Files is unstoppable, not just in the domestic box-office, but worldwide as well. The film has been having a dream run so far and has breached the 200 crore mark domestically. But, there’s another major benchmark that the film has achieved- breaching the 300 crore mark at the international box-office.

The allegations made against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan by a neighbour appear to be supported by “documentary evidence”, a Mumbai court said on Wednesday. Last week, the court did not grant interim relief to Salman who has filed a defamation case against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour, Ketan Kakkad, for making defamatory comments against the actor in an interview to a YouTube channel. Kakkad, an NRI, owns a plot on a hill next to Salman’s farmhouse.

Imlie is one of the most popular shows on television. It stars Sumbul Touqeer in the lead along with Manasvi Vashist. It was only recently that Manasvi joined the show as Aditya after Gashmeer Mahajani quit. However, if reports are to be believed, Manasvi has also decided to leave the show in just three months.

Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are receiving praises from audiences all over the country for their latest release RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial cemented their images as pan-India stars. However, in a recent interview, NTR called himself a ‘youngster’ in front of real superstars. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he answered a question on who he thinks is the biggest action star in the country. To this, the actor named Salman Khan.

