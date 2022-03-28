Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Are The Cutest In MaAn-Day Post, But Their Caption Catches Everyone's Attention

It’s Maan-Day and how can Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna not celebrate it with their fans with an adorable post on social media! Carrying forward the tradition, the two actors, who play the role of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively, took to Instagram and dropped a video.

In the video, Rupali and Gaurav can be seen lip-syncing to Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi’s song Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo. While Rupali looks innocent and prettiest in her Anupama look, Gaurav Khanna looks charming as always in a suit. Needless to say, the two look cutest in the video. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of their post. “Anuj ki Anupamaa❣️saying sorry to Anupamaa ka Anuj❣️after all the stress she put him thru," the caption reads.

Fans were quick to shower love on the couple. The comment section of their post is flooded with fans expressing their fondness for Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. “I am so big fan ab mujhe aap ka episode acha laga jab aap ne anuj se sadhe karne ka liya sucha ( I liked when you decided to marry Anuj) I so happy. I love u Anupamaa," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Hay maan day…so so so cute cuties." Even television actor Mohsin Khan, who used to play the role of Kartik Goenka in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai liked the video.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode, we saw how Anupama announced in front of everyone that she will soon tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia. “Main Anupama Joshi, Anuj Kapadia se shaadi karne jaa rahi hu (I, Anupama Joshi, is all set to marry Anuj Kapadia)," she said. However, Baa is still against her decision and it will be interesting to see if Anupama will go against her to be with Anuj Kapadia.

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

