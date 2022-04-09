Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Hold Hands As They Romance Ahead of Their 'Love Marriage', Fans Impressed

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding is one of the most awaited ones. The preparations for the same are currently underway. Amid all this, the two lovebirds were seen romancing and holding hands in the recent episode, which has left their fans in complete awe.

In the recent episode of the show, Anupama visits Anuj Kapadia’s residence to discuss their marriage preparations. However, even before they could spend moments of love with other, the rest of the family members including Bapuji, Kinjal, Mukku, Samar, Mama Ji and Gopi Kaka join them. Despite everyone’s presence, Anuj Kapadia finds a way to romance Anupama. The two hold hands inconspicuously and blush. Later, Anupama even goes on to say that it is her ‘love marriage’ and therefore she also has certain aspirations for the same.

The scene has left fans completely impressed and is winning hearts. Social media is flooded with screenshots of the same. Netizens are talking about how Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are redefining the definition of love and are setting couple goals.

Advertisement

The feeling of pride on his face when she said "Love Marriage" ❤ Anuj in his mind :Sab hai, warna abhi hug bhi kar leta aur 2 4 bhi#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/zUJye02wAH — Chhaya Mehta - Shadow (@chhaya2505) April 9, 2022

POVAnu - why are you holding my pallu Anuj - holding you pallu relieves me from my stress and gives me sukoon " Anu proceeds to hold his hand Anuj is flabergasted and shocked " Anu - so much for sukoon #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/uk83ct60js — Poo (@DeewaniLadki01) April 9, 2022

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. The show revolves around a woman named Anupama and how she decides to live an independent life after discovering her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.