Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Revisit Their College Days As They Groove In a Classroom; Watch

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are one of television’s favourite couples. They enjoy massive fan following and are widely loved by the audience. Their chemistry and bond never fail to impress fans. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, who play the role of these two characters respectively, often drop adorable videos on social media.

Once again, the duo took to their official Instagram account and dropped a video in which they can be seen romancing in a classroom. Anupama and Anuj can be seen grooving to the popular song of Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty, Kitaben Bahut Si from the movie Baazigar. While Rupali wore a red suit with golden work on it, Gaurav Khanna looked charming as always in white t-shirt and brown biker jacket. “As schools n colleges have reopened again after so long…" the caption of the video read.

The video has left MaAn fans completely impressed. The comment section of the post is flooded with heart emojis. “I won’t bunk any lectures, study well, and always stand first, if my professor is Mr. Gaurav Khanna," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Hayyyeeee…This is so cute…You both are so cute!"

Talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw we saw the Shah and the Kapadia family getting together for Anuj and Anupama’s much-awaited engagement ceremony. The two exchanged rings and shared several romantic moments. Anuj Kapadia even kissed on Anupama’s forehead as he held her close to him.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Aneri Vajani among others. It airs on Star Plus.

