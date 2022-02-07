Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Heart-Breaking Scene Leave Fans Emotional, Netizens Call Them 'Do Dil Ek Jaan'

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s chemistry in Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa is widely loved. The duo enjoys a massive fan following and their bond or friendship often make headlines. However, it is their heart-breaking scene from the recent episode which has now left fans emotional.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama will be seen telling Anuj that she does not support his decision of handing over the entire Kapadia empire to Malvika. What follows is an emotional yet love-filled conversation between the two. While Anuj argues that he is tired and can’t fight with himself, Anupama tries to be his strength. She assures him that she will be by his side all the time.

The scene has left fans emotional and teary-eyed. Twitter is flooded with netizens appreciating Anuj and Anupama’s bond and care towards each other. While some of the fans mentioned that MaAn has redefined the language of love, others talked about how both the characters have actually confessed their love for each other, without saying I love you.

Few mins ago, he was left empty handed~was distraught, broken & his hope was sinking~just then;he received what he least expected!But he can’t even soak himself into what he heard from #AnupamaaI will wait for a day when he finds pure, unadulterated happiness!#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/mnAn4722Y9 — Rashmi (@rashishrii) February 7, 2022

That was “shubha mangal savdhan" loud and clear.Superb act put up there by both. Loved it!@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna well done.#Anupamaa PS: Thanks @AajKiRadha for this tweet. It echoes our sentiments. ❤ https://t.co/RT4I4RvDkF — Bhumika Thakkar (@bhumikagem) February 7, 2022

I haven’t even watched the epi. Y do I want to sit and cry for Anuj after watching this scene!!! The way Anuj is trying to not to make any more decisions for m and how any is adamant to save m from v and give Anuj back whatever is his is appreciable !! #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia https://t.co/UTtqdokwK2— Deepti (@craziesayz) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will also see how Vanraj is happy following Anuj’s decision. He taunts Anuj and tells him that an orphan became a royalty just by sheer luck and that now he has lost everything. Meanwhile, Anupama warns Malvika and tells her that that the person (Vanraj) she is supporting will be the one who will throw her out.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows. It is on the top of the TRP chart for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani and Madalsa Sharma among other actors. It airs on star plus.

