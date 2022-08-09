Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Love Story Hits a Massive Storm; MaAn Fans Say 'Come Back Mr Kapadia'

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s on-screen chemistry as Anupama and Anuj Kapadia enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. However, in the upcoming episodes of the show, their love story is going to hit a storm. The recent promo released by the show’s production house shows how Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj will meet with a road accident.

The promo begins with Anupama performing an aarti inside a temple. Kapadias and Shahs have joined her too. Meanwhile, Vanraj takes Anuj Kapadia on a ride but the two meet with a road accident. Anupama then gets a call from an unknown person who tells her that two people who were travelling in a car met with an accident and it remains unclear if they are alive. The two families then rush to the accident spot.

Earlier, another promo of the show was released which showed paralysed Anuj Kapadia sitting in a wheelchair as Anupama took care of him.

Meanwhile, the track of Anuj Kapadia’s accident has left MaAn fans emotional and teary-eyed. “Come home soon #AnujKapadia. All of us miss you already (sic),” one of the fans Tweeted. Another social media user wrote, “Jaldi wapas aana Kapadia ji Missing you already.”

Kuch Nahi Hoga Tujhe…

Kuch Nahi Hoga Tujha…

#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia @TheRupali What a performance Ma'am it was…… I mean am speechless just tears in my eyes…. pic.twitter.com/xOTeL6OWBD — MaAn (@AryaaKush_Sejal) August 9, 2022

KUCH NAHI HOGA TUJHE #AnujKapadia

Clinging to this affirmation #Anupamaa gave to herself Hatts off to #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/7wyAmLgtcO — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) August 9, 2022

“ Mein ja raha hu Anu

Par mein phir laut kar aauga

Sirf tumjare liye

Bas tum yuhi muskutati rehna

Sirf mere liye….” He went for her to comeback for her…. || #Anupamaa | #MaAn ||

|| #AnujKapadia || pic.twitter.com/PScuwGTEiV — Shagun (@shagun_bhotika) August 9, 2022

If Anuj Kapadia goes into coma, it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Will Anupama handle the Kapadia’s business? Will she be thrown out of the Kapadia house?

