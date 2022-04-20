Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Wedding Celebration To Begin From May 4, Are You Excited?

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding is one of the most-awaited ones on Indian television. Ever since Anupama accepted Anuj’s proposal to tie the knot with him, MaAn fans are super-excited to know when will the two finally turn ‘Mr and Mrs Kapadia’. However, seems like the day is really not far now. We already know that the wedding preparations are underway in the Shah house. Amid all this, the makers of the show have now dropped a new promo revealing when will the pre-wedding ceremonies of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia will actually begin.

The promo begins with Anupama wondering if Samar will be her only child who will attend her wedding. She then decides to cook breakfast to make her children happy. However, she was left surprised when she discovered that the breakfast was already ready. While Anupama wonders who must have cooked the food, Pakhi enters and jokingly asks her mother to cook delicious food in her sasural as well. Pakhi was joined by Toshu who asks Anupama not to get emotional. Next in line is Kinjal, who explains how every girl feels emotional before bidaai. Samar too joins them and says, “Hum kareinge apni mummy ki bidaai.” The promo then reveals that Anupama and Anuj’s wedding celebrations will begin from May 4.

“Anupama ko mila hai apne bachchon ka saath, jisse hone waali hai uski shaadi ekdum khaas! Aap bhi is shaadi mein aaiyega zaroor,” the caption of the promo reads.

Needless to say, the promo has left MaAn fans super excited. The comment section is flooded with fans talking about the ‘much-awaited’ wedding. “That’s the happiness she needed to complete her marriage 💑 her children supporting her, a new start, a new beginning with the support of her loved ones,” one of the social media users wrote.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of the show, we saw how the preparations for Anupama and Anuj’s wedding are underway. Amid all this, there seems to be no end to the tension between Vanraj and Kavya. The two were seen arguing in the recent episode with Kavya contemplating if she should divorce Vanraj.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

