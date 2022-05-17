Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Wedding Video Goes Viral; Bride's Look Revealed

This is the day MaAn fans were eagerly waiting for. Television’s favourite couple – Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are all set to tie the knot. Their pre-wedding festivities are already over and in the upcoming episodes of the show, Anupama-Anuj will be seen taking wedding vows. While the shooting for the same is currently underway, a video from the sets of the show is now going viral on social media.

The viral video shares a glimpse of Anupama’s bridal look. She wore a white lehenga and completed her look with a bright red dupatta and heavy jewellery. In the clip, Anuj Kapadia can be seen tying a mangalsutra around Anupama’s neck. Anupama’s younger son Samar can also be seen sitting in the mandap. Kavya and Vanraj can also be spotted standing beside them.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, fans were quick to shower love on their favourite television couple. “Anupama is Looking Gorgeous in Wedding Outfit,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media tweeted, “Finally she is wearing a lehenga and is looking the prettiest bride ever.”

Earlier today, Gaurav Khanna (who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia) took to his official Instagram account and revealed his character’s groom look. In the pictures, Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna was seen flaunting his groom avatar. He wore a red sherwani and paired it with maroon footwear and a green turban. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely stunning. “Swaagat nahi karo ge hamara…” the caption of Gaurav’s post reads.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

