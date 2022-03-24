Finally! Anupama Announces Her Wedding With Anuj Kapadia, Preparations To Begin Soon?

This is the day Anupama and Anuj Kapadia fans were eagerly waiting for! After long suspense and confusion, Anupama has finally announced that she will soon tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia.

Yes, you read it right. In the upcoming episode of Rajan Shahi’s show, Anupama will be seen taking part in a dance competition. As she dances on several Bollywood songs, what leaves everyone surprised is the way with which she ends her performance. “Anupama Weds Anuj," the screen on the stage reads as Anupama concludes her dance. She then announces her wedding and says, “Main Anupama Joshi, Anuj Kapadia se shaadi karne jaa rahi hu (I, Anupama Joshi, is all set to marry Anuj Kapadia)." While this leaves Baa and Vanraj shocked, Anuj Kapadia is the happiest after listening to this.

For the unversed, recently, Baa had opposed Anupama’s plan of marrying Anuj Kapadia saying a soon-to-be grandmother cannot even think of marrying somebody. She had then asked Anupama to break away her ties with Anuj. However, clearly, Anupama’s decision is completely different.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the news of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding has left fans super excited. Social media is flooded with MaAn fans expressing happiness and asking if the makers of the show will now begin to show their wedding preparations. “Woh puri public ke samne ayelna kargyi ki anupama weds anuj or baa & vanraj dekte rehgye now baa n uska beta vanu ghar pr baithe kr garba karo (She announced it in front of all, Anupama weds Anuj. Baa and Vanraj were left stunned. Now they should go home and do Garba)," one of the fans wrote.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the news of ‘Anupama weds Anuj’:

WOWAll I need is guts like Anupamaa!!!Full audience ke saamne she declaredANUPAMA WEDS ANUJ!!! This show should get an award for "best drama quotient"♥️♥️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/rvCa6ItwGi — Pallu (@payal_smart) March 24, 2022

Anu had decided to announce her wedding to anuj and suprise him on her bdayBut she goes ahead and decide to add a surprise element to her performance make it a surprise for her man announce like no other and he was surprise for him ❤️ Can't w8#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/qC087ykiVX — Devoleena FC (@DevNaFC) March 24, 2022

Yasss.. Yasss.. Yasss!!! I'm as Happy as Anuj seeing this PC❤️Today, I chose not to watch PC first & cried like Anupama Bt.. now dancing like AnupamaMain Anupama Joshi Anuj Kapadia se Shaadi karne jaa rahi hoon❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #AnupamaWedsAnuj #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/QEkJM83whp— Anu-j❤️ (@theanuanujfan) March 24, 2022

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, it also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.