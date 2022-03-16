Anupama Blushes As Anuj Kapadia Says, 'Tumhari Godh Mein Bhi Baccha Hoga'; Fans Rejoice

Kinjal’s pregnancy in the popular show Anupamaa has delayed Anu and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage plans. Recently, we saw how Anupama shifted to the Shah family to take care of Kinjal’s health. However, despite all the hurdles, they never fail to treat MaAn fans with their love-filled scenes.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia will be sharing a cute moment. As they celebrate Holika Dahan, Anuj tells Anupama that next Holi, she will be holding a child in her arms too. While Anuj was talking about Kinjal’s baby, his words left Anupama confused. As she blushes, Anuj Kapadia could not stop laughing his heart out.

The scene has left MaAn fans in complete awe. The video is now going viral on social media, with netizens reacting to it. “Mr Kapadia ne to inkar kar diya & how they were laughing on this So it seems here that expecting their babies is useless now," one of the fans wrote. One of the social media users also pointed out how Anupama did not deny what Anuj said, but was only left shocked. “When Anuj said “tumhare godd mein bhi baby hoga" #Anupamaa was just shocked and was saying ‘kya? ‘ ‘huh?’ Etc..but she didn’t deny it saying ‘NO’ before Anuj cleared out Fd, samajh rahe ho!!" the tweet read.

Like #Anupama i also thought of #MaAn 's babyBut Mr.Kapadia ne to inkar kar diya & how they were laughing on thisSo it seems here that expecting their babies is useless now#Anupamaa I #MaAn I #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/eqbRjjbRq7— FD.Jiya (@Jiyaprabhaa) March 16, 2022

When Anuj said "tumhare godd mein bhi baby hoga" #Anupamaa was just shocked and was saying 'kya? ' 'huh?' Etc..but she didn't deny it saying 'NO' before Anuj cleared outFd, samajh rahe ho!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/cjiwGZNR9J — Komal (@Komal_A05) March 16, 2022

pic.twitter.com/OTuysT3dAf #Anupamaa hayeee cute chokri ok but the first thing she thought was uska and #AnujKapadia ka baby..So..ummm imma just‍♀️‍♀️#MaAn— lilac (@Onlylilac1) March 16, 2022

For the unversed, Anupama has already accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal. However, she has not revealed the same to the Shah family due to Kinjal’s pregnancy. Even then, Bapuji is aware of all this and has assured Anupama that he will announce the news of her marriage with Anuj once Kinjal’s health is better.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. It has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

