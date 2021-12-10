Anupama Dec 9 Update: Anuj Tries To Save Anupama From Goons, Gets Severely Injured

The December 9 episode of Star Plus’ hit TV show, Anupama, showed Anuj expressing his love to Anupama. He said that he had always loved her, but could not express it since life kept throwing obstacles his way. He said that he has seen death from very close quarters and he cannot die in peace without telling Anupama how much he loved her. Anupama listens to his Anuj patiently.

After Anuj finishes sharing his feelings, Anupama starts to explain her situation to him. And that’s when some goons enter the scene and start to misbehave with both of them.

In the Shah house, Vanraj is happy to hear that a senior member of an organisation has taken a liking to his ideas for a startup and decided to invite him for a meeting. Although Anuj pleads with the goons to not misbehave with Anupama, they refuse to relent and keep on harassing her. This makes Anuj angry.

A fight ensues between Anuj and the goons and he gets hurt while trying to shield Anupama from the harassers. Anupama gathers courage and confronts the goons and takes Anuj to the hospital by car. Anupama, after getting Anuj admitted to a hospital, calls Sajar and GK, but none of the two receives her call. Eventually, Anupama is forced to call her ex-husband Vanraj.

Hearing the news, Vanraj comes to the hospital. Seeing Vanraj, Anupama becomes emotional and blames herself for all the problems in Anuj’s life. He recalls all the good moments spent with Anuj and prays for his recovery. Here, the doctor tells Anupama that if Anuj is unable to regain consciousness, he may go into a coma.

