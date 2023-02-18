Actress Anupama Parameswaran made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with Premam and became quite popular with her first film. She went on to prove her worth in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films as well. Not only with her acting skills, but she has also won millions of hearts with her social media presence as often she keeps dropping some amazing Indian looks. The actress can also be described as a minimalistic fashionista, with her stylish outfit choices impressing the fashion police. Let’s take a closer look at some of her best saree looks on her 27th birthday.

In the above picture, Anupama sets major ethnic-inspired fashion goals in a light blue saree with grey borders. The actress looks adorable in her naturally curled hair and her signature no-makeup makeup look. She accessorised her look with oxidised, pearl-encrusted jhumkas and a tiny nose ring.

Anupama turned up the heat by wearing an embellished mustard yellow saree with a matching backless blouse. She accessorised with a contrasting pair of pink statement earrings and wore her hair in a sleek bun. In the picture, her skin shines because she went for a dewy glam look with a black smokey eye and finished it off with a red bindi and lip gloss.

Anupama looks no less than a diva in a mustard and grey colour saree with a full-sleeved blouse. She completed her look with an exquisite neckpiece. The actress went without makeup, leaving her lustrous, curly locks open and smiling widely.

Ditching the idea of LBD (Little Black Dress), the actress went with her all-black look in an organza saree with a crop top and made us all go gaga over her again. She looked absolutely dreamy.

Ending the list with one of her best looks to date. We know neutrals and whites are all over and Anupama followed the trend by choosing a white saree with a white and beige striped blouse. She also added a gajara to her ponytail and looked the prettiest.

