Anupama Parameswaran Bowls Fans over with Her Rendition of Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has established a special place in fans’ hearts with her acting chops, ever since she made her debut in Premam. She is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. Besides her impeccable acting prowess, Anupama also ticks all the boxes right when it comes to singing.

She recently shared an Instagram reel crooning the iconic song Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha, which was originally sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, the 18 Pages actress looked ravishing in a green saree with floral prints. She complimented her alluring look with pearl-encrusted hoops and a bindi. Anupama rounded off her look with nude makeup and mascara-rimmed eyes. She captioned her post writing, “The heroine waaaalli feeling. Forgive my bad Hindi.”

Anupama Parameswaran’s reel has garnered more than 1 million views so far. Her friends, as well as fans, lavished her singing skills with heaps of praise in the comment section of the video. Actress Faria Abdullah wrote, “Goose pimples broooo.” Another actress, Regina Cassandra was also all praise for Anupama’s singing.

In addition to this reel, Anupama also dominated headlines recently after she starred in the blockbuster film Karthikeya 2. The Malayalam dub of the Telugu mystery adventure film has been released in Kerala today (September 23).

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Karthikeya. The Telugu film’s second instalment revolves around the personal problems faced by Karthik. The film also showcases how Karthik sets out in pursuit of finding Lord Krishna’s Tatva.

Karthikeya 2 is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Actors Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kolishetty and many others have essayed pivotal roles in the film. Karthikeya 2 was a stellar success. The film’s gripping storyline made it an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which was lauded by netizens and critics alike. It was produced by Abhishek Aggarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

