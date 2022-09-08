Anupama Parameswaran Breaks The Flop Streak With Impactful Performance in Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddharth’s Karthikeya 2 was released on August 13 and turned out to be a blockbuster. It outperformed Hindi films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office. The film has Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.

The actress was facing a series of flop films and with Karthikeya 2, she has broken the streak. In the film, she is not just eye candy, Anupama’s character is important and has equal screen space as that of Nikhil Siddharth.

The actress was typecast in character roles but now, she has proved her mettle in films. Anupama Parameswaran is happy with the success of Karthikeya 2 and is looking forward to her upcoming movies. Her acting in Karthikeya 2 has been receiving a good response from critics and audiences.

In an interview with Telugu Cinema, Anupama Parameswaran talked about the film and said, “Glad to receive such a great response from the audience in the theatres. The verdict reposed my faith in experimentation and gave me a boost. The moment I heard the story narration from director Chandu, I was excited to join the sets. The making of the film was tough. We faced difficulties while shooting in the snowy mountains.”

Before Karthikeya 2, Anupama was seen in Rowdy Boys in which she was seen in a bold role. The actress faced the wrath of netizens due to her kissing scenes in the film. During the same interview, she spoke about the scenes and said, “A lot has been made about kiss scenes and glamour quotient in “Rowdy Boys” but it was not an attempt to gain bold roles. I acted in kissing scenes as per the demand of the script.”

On the work front, after Karthikeya 2, Anupama Parameswaran has a romantic drama, 18 Pages, with Nikhil Siddharth in the lead. The film is in the final stages of shooting.

