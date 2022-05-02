Anupama Parameswaran Enjoys Sunday in a Simple Andaaz. See Photos

Anupama Parameswaran never leaves a chance to make head turns with her mesmerising beauty. The curly hair queen’s fashion game is gearing up day by day and she often treats her fans to amazing pictures through social media. The Premam actress has established a strong mark in the industry at a young age. Recently, the actress went all casual and gave her fans a summer inspiration in a lightweight pink and green saree.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anupama posted a series of photos posing in her mother’s saree. Celebrating the joy of Sunday in a cool way, Anupama chose to go comfortable and traditional in a pink and green floral saree. The printed saree was paired with a plain green blouse and accessorised with pearl earrings. She chose to tie her hair in a ponytail to beat the heat in style. To give a spotlight to her minimal makeup, Anupama chose to go with a small black bindi. Her forehead also has a Chandan teeka which hints that she might have visited some temple.

Describing the reason behind her wide and charming smile, Anupama wrote in the caption, “Happy Sunday.” She even used hashtags to tell her fans that the saree is from her mother’s closet and the moments were captured by her father. She even extended her gratitude to her parents in the caption.

Fans showered love and praises for the actress and filled the comments section with heartfelt messages. While one of the users commented, “You are an icon of beauty”, another wrote, “You are looking beautiful,”

This isn’t the first time Anupama has amazed her fans with her saree look. Earlier, she posted a series of photos in a traditional South Indian ivory saree.

On the work front, Anupama is all geared up for her upcoming projects alongside Nikhil Siddhartha. She will soon be romancing on screens with Nikhil in 18 pages. Apart from that, Anupama is all set to share the screen with the actor for another film, Karthikeya 2.

