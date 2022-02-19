Anupama Parameswaran Makes a Ravishing Appearance in Saree

A belated happy birthday to Anupama Parameswaran. She turns 26 on February 18. And, as soon as the clock struck midnight fans and her industry friends flooded our social media feeds with the warmest greetings on the occasion. The South beauty is known for simplicity.

And, now her pictures in a traditional saree have become the talk of the town. The actress is looking gorgeous in this avatar. The saree is in the shades of red and green. Anupama has kept her curly hair open. Just a bit of makeup, Anupama is good to go. For accessories, she has picked a statement set to match the look. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anupama wrote, “Chapter 26. Universe, Thank you." Fans have spoken on behalf of everyone when they wrote “beautiful”.

A user wrote, “Happy birthday, dear angle."Another said, “Many many happy returns of the day dear".

Anupama’s 18 Pages co-star Nikhil Siddharth had also penned an adorable note for her. Sharing a picture of Anupama’s character from the film, he wrote, “A very happy birthday… May God bless you with loads and loads of happiness and awesomeness this year, Heroine garu”.

18 Pages hit the theatres on February 18. The film is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. Nikhil and Anupama will also be seen in Karthikeya 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Anupama made her debut with the Malayalam film Premam. The film was a commercial success and the actress’s role as Mary George was highly appreciated.

She was recently seen in Rowdy Boys opposite Ashish Reddy. The film, directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, was released on January 14 this year. It has received a good response from the audience and critics.

