Anupama Parameswaran Onboard For Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Starrer Tillu Square: Reports

Tillu Square, the sequel to the hit Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer rom-com DJ Tillu, has been one of the most-talked-about films since its inception. After a lot of contemplation over actresses like Sreelela, Meenakshii Chaudhary and Madonna Sebastian, makers have zeroed in on Anupama Parameswaran’s name. But speculations were rife that she walked out of the film, after having a tiff with Siddhu. Now, reports have surfaced on social media that makers have again approached Anupama to rejoin the film. In a positive development, reportedly, Anupama has agreed to be on board once again.

The Karthikeya 2 actress’ fans will surely be happy that she has agreed to essay the female lead in Tillu Square. Despite this news, viewers are quite inquisitive to know why no actress is willing to be the female lead in the second instalment of DJ Tillu. The first instalment has received a lot of love from fans, and there are expectations that Tillu Square can be a profitable venture as well. Still, no actress wishes to be associated with this project. There are reports that a major reason for this is Siddhu’s excessive involvement in every department of the film’s making. There are reports that even though Mallik Ram has helmed this comic caper, Siddhu serves as the ghost director.

Tillu Square is slated to hit the cinema halls by February 14 next year. Now that the makers have again decided to rope Anupama to play the female lead, the release date can be pushed further. As of now, a glimpse of Tillu Square has been shared on the Internet, which received praise from the audience. Movie buffs are waiting with bated breath to know about the possible storyline of the film, which is kept under wraps as of now. DJ Tillu revolved around the storyline of Bal Gangadhar Tilak alias DJ Tillu, whose life takes a riveting turn after meeting a girl named M Radhika.

