Anupama Parameswaran To Work With Ravi Teja in An Action-Entertainer Next?

After the success of Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2, the career trajectory of both Nikhil and Anupama has once again gained momentum. Both the actors are basking in the success and appreciation they have received from across the country.

Karthikeya 2 has even helped the star cast fetch some more films. The latest reports say that Anupama Parameswaran will work with Ravi Teja next. Although no official word is shared, sources suggest the two are likely to be cast in t.

A source from the film industry said that Ravi and Anupama will work an action-entertainer. The movie is said to be directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and will have a pan-India release. Rumours also say that the action-entertainer is a remake of a Hollywood movie. Apart from this venture, Anupama will work as a lead female actress in the sequel of Dj Tillu, directed by Vimal Krishna.

Dj Tillu hit the theatres on February 13, 2022, and featured Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi, and Narra Srinivas. Made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, the movie swiftly crossed the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office. Sources close to Anupama suggest that she has signed the final deal. The sequel of Dj Tillu is produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the Sitara Entertainments banner. The shooting of the movie will start soon.

Anupama Parameswaran is preparing to release 18 pages directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The film is slated for an October 14 release. The film is written by Sukumar and produced by Bunny Vas. This will be the second collaboration between Nikhil and Anupama after the Karthikeya franchise.

Moreover, the chemistry between the two is admired by the people, hence casting them together may encourage the audience to come to theatres.

Anupama Parameswaran started her cinematic career in 2016 with Premam, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie starred Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Madonna Sebastian.

