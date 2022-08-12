Anupama Parameswaran's Striking Resemblance To Mother in Latest Pictures is Viral

South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran, who is gearing up for the release of her next big-budget film Kathikeya 2, has been enticing us with her glamorous looks and a million-dollar smile. The actress has once again captivated her fans after her recent pictures, donning a traditional outfit went viral. She claimed to be looking like her “Amma” in the images.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Premam actress dropped a slew of pictures of herself, draped in an ethnic saree, having a striking resemblance to her mother, Sunitha Parameswaran.

“Felt and looked like Amma in this one,” Anupama captioned the post which was later reshared by the actress’ mother.

Anupama dressed in a green silk zardosi saree looked quite alluring as she posed for the camera. She accessorized her traditional outfit with a pair of jhumkas and a matching necklace. The slightly unkempt braided hairdo of the actress was a bonus.

For the next click, Anupama struck a fun pose with her tongue out, flashing her winning smile. Her on-fleek expressions, which flaunted the subtle eye makeup enhanced Anupama’s features further.

No sooner than the adorable snaps were shared by the actress, fans flooded the actress’ comment box with compliments. While one user perceived her as “cuteness overload” another turned creative and called her “Anup’Amma’”.

Anupama has worked in numerous films like Premam, Kodi, Thalli Pogathey, and Kurup, to list a few, becoming a household name in the film industry. She is cast opposite South superstar Nikhil Siddharth in the upcoming film Kathikeya 2. The film also stars veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the mystery thriller is slated to release in the theatres on August 13 this year.

