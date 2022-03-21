Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Hug Each Other In Romantic Video, Make Fans Fall In Love With Them Again

It’s Monday and if you are also an Anupamaa fan, you surely know what it means, MaAn-Day. Therefore, carrying forward the tradition, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna took to their respective social media handles and dropped an adorable video celebrating MaAn day.

In the love-filled video, Rupali and Gaurav, who play the role of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively, can be seen romancing on the song Pal from the 2018 movie Jalebi. The two actors hug each other as they dance to the song. While Rupali Ganguly looks prettiest in a purple outfit, Gaurav Khanna flaunts his charming look in a white t-shirt. The video speaks of the love Anuj and Anupama share. Don’t forget to miss their million-dollar-smile which is making them look even more beautiful.

Watch Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s romantic video here:

Sharing the video, Rupali and Gaurav thanked their fans and wrote, “Maan- Day ki Maan-day-tory reel ❤️ Lots of love back at you all ❤️ Thank u for all the love and support always."

Needless to say, the video is winning hearts on social media and making MaAn fall in love with the two actors all over again. The comment section of their post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. “Finalllllyyyyyy MaAn Day or MaAn ka reel aa hi Gaya. Din ban Gaya aaj toh," one of the fans wrote and dropped a heart emoji. Another social media user commented, “Loving and hot chemistry between both of you…love to see both of you together."

Even Rupali’s on-screen BFF Devika aka Jaswin Kaur commented, “Aaaawwww" along with a heart emoji. On the other hand, Gaurav’s on-screen sister Malvika aka Aneri Vajani wrote, “So cute you guys."

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show Anupamaa, in the recent episode we saw how the Shah family celebrated the festival of Holi. Amid the celebration, Anuj confessed his love for Anupama in front of everyone. Later, Rakhi Dave created a massive issue about it saying a soon-to-be grandmother is not supposed to marry. Even Baa opposed the idea of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage.

