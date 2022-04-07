Rupali Ganguly Shares a Glimpse of Her Birthday Celebration With Husband Ashwin and Son Rudransh | Pics

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Anupama, recently celebrated her 45th birthday. On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her birthday celebration. In some of the pictures, Rupali can be seen posing along with her real-life family including her husband Ashwin and son Rudransh. In another picture, she can be seen flaunting all the gifts she received on her special day.

The pictures also share a glimpse of Rupali’s birthday celebration on the sets of Anupamaa. She can be seen standing next to a cake as the cast and crew of her show gather to celebrate her birthday. The picture also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, and Ashish Mehrotra among others.

“The day when I turned a year older…..no I mean younger Birthday 2022!!" the caption of Rupali Ganguly’s post reads.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love on their favourite actress in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “So beautiful and loving moments," another social media user commented, “Thank you for sharing your memories! such beautiful memories ❤️."

As the pictures suggest, Rupali Ganguly took the day off from work on her birthday and decided to spend time with her family. “Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don’t work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn’t work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff),” she had earlier informed Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. In the show, she plays the role of a lady who discovers her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. She then decides to divorce him and live an independent life. However, soon she meets her college lover Anuj Kapadia and her destiny changes. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, it also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

