Anupama Stuns Fans, Impresses All As She Tells Pakhi 'My Life, My Rules' In The Most Savage Way

The recent events in the popular show Anupamaa have left everyone stunned. After Anupama exposed Toshu’s extramarital affair, Vanraj ousted him from the Shah residence. Toshu’s truth has left Kinjal heartbroken too. Amid all this, Kinjal is also thankful to Anupama for exposing Toshu’s reality. However, there is somebody who is upset with Anupama. No, it’s not just Baa but Pakhi too.

In the latest precap of the show, Pakhi can be seen blaming Anupama for ruining Toshu and Kinjal’s life. She tells her mother that she should have stayed quiet. To this, Anupama gives her a befitting reply and tells her that she cannot leave Kinjal in dark knowing the truth herself. Anupama further tells Pakhi in the most savage way that she should not tell her what to do and what not to. “My life, my rules,” Anupama said, leaving all stunned.

The way with which Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama said ‘My Life, My Rules’ has left the audience completely impressed. The precap video is now being widely shared on social media with fans appreciating Anupama’s savage avatar. “This is the English version of AAPKO KYA,” one of the fans wrote. “Proud of my Anupamaa,” another Tweet read.

MY LIFE MY RULES #Anupamaa This crap Pakhi is also like that .. is she paving a way for her life nd asks ppl to jus leave fling things nd get back to their work.. crap Glad that Anu didn't giv justification for her actions to Pakhi..Bravo — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) September 19, 2022

#Anupamaa saying

MY LIFE MY RULES Is the English version of AAPKO KYAA pic.twitter.com/pxocEgZ8qk — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) September 19, 2022

Iss Pakhi Jitni Bevkuf Beakal Ladki Maine Aaj Tak Nahi Dekhi … New Generation Ki Hokar Bhi Aisi Soch ….Kisi Din agar Iske Sath Aisa Hua To Bhagkar Mummy Ke Pass Hi Aayegi …. Anu : My Life My Rules #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/GHEFdplg4E — Monika (@MonikabhartiMo1) September 19, 2022

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows which has been ruling the TRP chart for almost two years now. Besides Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Aashish Mehrotra among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

