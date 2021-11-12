Anupama: Show Ups the Stakes with Anuj Kapadia Confessing Love to Anupama

Popular serial Anupama airing on the Star Plus TV channel is garnering an unprecedented viewership as makers are adding new twists with each episode. While actress Rupali Ganguly is in the titular role of the serial, Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia. In the show, Anupama is a Gujarati homemaker with strong character and values and Anuj is a business tycoon and Anupama's college friend. With his entry into the show, viewers want to see Anupamaa leaving her ex-husband Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and marrying her college friend Anuj. The upcoming episode will clear the air whether they will get married or not as Baa (Alpana Buch) will ask them to tie the knot.

In the last few episodes, the show featured how Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia sorted out their differences and decided to move ahead in their respective lives with their ‘benaam rishta’ (unnamed relationship). However, other characters of the show -Baa, Vanraj, Toshu, and Kavya want to give a label to their relationship. In the upcoming episode, Baa will be seen asking Anuj to get married to Anupamaa so that everyone stops speaking ill about their relationship.

The Diwali-special episode will feature furious Baa jumping into the celebrations at Anuj’s dance academy at a time when he was dancing with Anupamaa. Her entry into the academy will force the celebration to be stopped. Suddenly, she will be declaring that she wants to fix everything to correct the damages caused by Anupamaa.

She will take out the tiny vermillion box and ask Anuj to fill Anupamaa’s ‘maang‘ with the sindoor to end all the gossip around their relationship. This will leave everyone shocked and stunned.

In the previous few episodes, both Anuj and Anupamaa decided to stay as friends forever and will never give a label to their friendship. The viewers will be interested to know how Anupamaa will take forward her “dosti se zyada hai aur pyar se kam” (more than friendship and less than love) relationship with Anuj.

