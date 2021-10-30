Anupama Update: Anu Leaves House After Argument With Vanraj, Leela Over Anuj

In the latest episode of Star Plus hit show ‘Anupama’ aired on Friday, October 29, Vanraj and Leela confronted Anupama for spending a night with Anuj. Furious, Anupama asks Vanraj to be within his limit, adding that she was now tired of proving her innocence. She said that she won’t give any explanation to anyone for her actions. Even though Pakhi and Samar extend their support to Anupama, Vanraj asks them to not interfere in the matter.

In the recent episode, Vanraj went on to say that Anupama crossed all the lines. He levelled these allegations against her as someone had misinformed him that she was in the bedroom with Anuj. While Samar tries to play it down and asks Vanraj to stop, Paritosh tells him that Anupama was seen with Anuj last night and hence anything was possible.

In this episode, Leela and Vanraj keep insulting Anupama. She, however, remains unaffected. She pities Vanraj for his cheap thinking. After a few moments, Leela calls Anupama characterless while other family members stand as mute spectators. Anupama requests Leela to talk to her in a civilized manner in front of her children. Anupama stops Jignesh when he tries to confront Vanraj and Leela.

In a fresh twist, Anupama decides to leave the Shah house. In a mocking tone, Kavya asks her if she should call Anuj to pick her up. Anu informs other family members that she will take away her “self-respect” which she describes as the most expensive thing in the house.

Anupama is a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee. The story revolves around a housewife played by Rupali. Directed by Rajan Shahi, the show has been airing on Star Plus since March 16, 2021. The show has been on the top of TRP charts for a long time now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.