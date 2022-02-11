Anupama Wants To Run Away With Anuj Kapadia? Rupali Ganguly-Paras Kalnawat's Conversation Is Hilarious

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly never fails to impress fans with her social media posts. The actor often shares pretty pictures of herself, posts for her family members, and a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with fans. Once again, Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts with her latest picture on Instagram. However, it was her co-star Paras Kalnawat aka Samar Shah who left MaAn fans impressed.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in her purple attire. With minimal make-up and sans jewellery look, the actor looked prettiest in these pictures. “Ssshhhhhhhhhh, Soch rahi hu kahin bhaag jau, Lekin kahan aur kiske saath …. Any suggestions? (I am thinking of running away, but where and with whom?)" she wrote.

Among other suggestions, it was Rupali’s on-screen son Paras Kalnawat’s comment that caught everyone’s attention. “Pahadiyo me anuj kapadia ke saath (Go to the hills along with Anuj Kapadia)," he wrote.

Reacting to it, Rupali mentioned that though she liked the idea, Samar aka Paras should take care of Vanraj. “good idea 💡 bas Vanraj ko yahin rok lena Samar (Just keep Vanraj here)."

Soon after, MaAn fans too reacted to the comment and called it an ‘excellent idea’. “Yes….Anupama ji aap Anuj k sath bhaag jayiye (Yes, Anupama you should run away with Anuj)," one of the fans replied. Another social media user wrote, “apni mummy ko kon aesa idea deta he (Who gives such an idea to his mother)."

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupamaa, it is one of the most popular shows and enjoys a massive fan following. It is on the top of the TRP chart for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani, and Madalsa Sharma among other actors. It airs on star plus. Recently we saw how Anuj Kapadia handed over his entire business to Malvika. While he was heartbroken following this, it was Anupama who pledged to be with him all the time.

