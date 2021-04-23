Anupamaa Actor Aashish Mehrotra's Father Dies Due to Covid-19, Rupali Ganguly Sends Condolences

TV actor Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Anupamaa’s eldest son Paritosh Shah in Anupamaa, lost his father recently. Aashish’s father passed away due to Covid-19-related complications. The actor shared an emotional tribute to his father by sharing a moving video of him. He also shared a series of pictures with his late father in another post on his Instagram account. In his post, Mehrotra says he wishes he could just hold his father like he did in the video and never let him go.

Sharing the video, Aashish wrote, “My uncomfortable hugging champ… You may have left me on the outside for the world…. but on the inside, you are even more close… and this more will never be enough…” He added, “Our bodies may have parted ways… but souls will never…”

Aashish’s onscreen mother Rupali Ganguly offered her condolences on the post. She commented, “May God give you strength to go through this time." Rupali and Ashish had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here