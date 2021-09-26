Anupamaa Actor Madalsa Sharma Gets Wonderful B'day Surprise from Hubby Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Actress Madalsa Sharma, who plays a major character in Star Plus show Anupamaa, was in for a major surprise on the eve of her birthday. She was supposed to go for a trip to Goa as informed to her by husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty, the son of Mithun Chakraborty. However, it turned out that hubby had booked a trip for Maldives and not Goa and it was revealed to Madalsa at the airport.

She told ETimes, “He ( Mahaakshay) told me that we will be going Goa and I was quite happy about it because for a two to three day trip, what better place to spend some quality time together. But when we both reached the airport, that’s when I got to know that he had planned the trip for Maldives. I was surprised and extremely happy. I had no clue that he had planned this and right now, I am in Maldives enjoying my short birthday vacation with my husband."

Related | ‘Kanyadaan’ an Outdated Ritual or Important Custom? Alia Bhatt’s Ad Sparks Debate

Madalsa also shared some glimpses from her getaway on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Madalsa and Mahaakshay tied the knot in July 2018.

Erica Fernandes to Shraddha Arya, Reel Bahus Who are Unrecognisable in Real Glam Avatars

Madalsa was in her teens when she made her acting debut. The actress step foot in the film industry with a Telugu film called Fitting Master. Later, she featured in a string of Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, Hindi films like Paisa Ho Paisa, Pathayeram Kodi, Patiala Dreamz, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Angel, Shourya, and many more. After making a mark in movies, Madalsa decided to make her acting debut on Indian Television. The actress bagged the role of Kavya in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here