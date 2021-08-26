'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Shares Picture With Son, Wishes Him Birthday

Television and theatre actor Rupali Ganguly was recently in Lonavla, one of the most sought-after vacation spots in Maharashtra. The “Anupamaa" actor was accompanied by her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudraksh. The occasion was also special — her son’s birthday.

On Wednesday, Rupali posted on her Instagram a photograph in which the mother-son duo is seen. Sharing the picture, she wished her son a very happy birthday and thanked him for “choosing” her as his mother.

“Happy Birthday my Son Shine. Thank u for choosing me to be ur mother," she captioned the post.

The picture has gone viral on social media and her fans are showering love on their favourite actor and her son.

Rupali informed her fans that Rudransh’s birthday was on Tuesday, August 25. Her fans, too, came forward and are also wishing her son on his birthday. Besides the picture with Rudraksh, Rupali also shared a couple of pictures from her hotel room.

In these pictures, the actor is in green ethnic wear, holding a cup of tea in her hands and looking outside the window.

Rupali enjoys a great fan following on Instagram. It won’t be wrong to say that her popularity is rising each passing day. The audience is loving Rupali, playing the role of a protagonist in “Anupama". The number of her followers on Instagram crossed one million last month and she thanked the fans for praising her and loving her work.

The actor is often seen hopping on the latest trends. Her take on ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ was loved by her fans. Her version of “Baspan Ka Pyaar", which she recorded with her co-actor Alpana Buch, had also left the Instagram users in splits, a few days ago.

Anupamaa topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart in the previous week with 4 million views. The daily soap has been airing on Star Plus since July 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here