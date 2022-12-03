Anupamaa Actor Rushad Rana To Marry GF Ketaki Walawalkar; All You Need To Know About His 2nd Wife

Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana is all set to tie the knot again. The actor is marrying his girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar on January 4. Rushad confirmed the news on Saturday in a new interview. The actor revealed that he met Ketaki a year ago and they had gone on their first date on January 4, thus choosing to marry on the same day. Rushad was previously married to Khushnum for three years.

Speaking with ETimes, Rushad Rana praised Ketaki as a ‘very sorted, mature and nice girl.’ “We met about a year ago and our first date was on January 4, so we chose this date to get married. After my divorce in 2013, I was sceptical about tying the knot again and had commitment issues. But when I met Ketaki, everything seemed perfect from day one," he said.

The actor added that no one proposed to each other, it was just a natural progress. “One day, she just asked me what kind of a wedding I would like, and we realised that we wanted to take this relationship to the next level. On January 4, after our wedding, will throw a small party for our friends in the evening,” he added. The actor also revealed that his family is fond of her.

How did Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar meet?

Ketaki told the publication that she already knew Rushad via Anupamaa but connected on a dating site. “We connected on a dating site, but I already knew Rushad since he was acting in Anupamaa and we had interacted on the sets of the show. So, it never felt that I was dating a stranger. The best part about Rushad is his honesty. He is a very understanding and sorted guy and we are both very similar,” she said.

Who is Ketaki Walawalkar?

Ketaki Walawalkar is a creative director. She is currently a part of Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here