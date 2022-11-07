Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Lends His Voice To Shraapit Audiobook

Popular television actor Sudhanshu Pandey needs no introduction. Sudhanshu has cemented a place in the hearts of many with his on-screen character Vanraj Shah in the widely-watched soap opera Anupamaa. Now, the talented and handsome actor has achieved another feat in his career. Sudhanshu, for the first time, has lent his voice to an audiobook titled Shraapit. Shraapit is directed and conceptualized by Radio Jockey Mantra.

Sudhanshu called his first-time experience voicing for an audiobook to be “fantastic.” “My first experience of doing an audiobook was fantastic. I am so glad I’ve given my voice in an audiobook. I am very happy and it’s a proud moment for me. I think my voice has a baritone which helps me express myself. A good voice always has the advantage of good expressions and I am lucky with that,” shared the actor.

Top showsha video

The 48-year-old actor further added that he wishes to do more work in the field of audio as according to him podcasts have got a “very big future.”

“This is my beginning in the audio industry and I hope to do a lot more work because I had a wonderful experience. Podcast has got a very big future,” he said.

Speaking on his preparation before the recording session, Sudhanshu disclosed, “I think the only prep I did was to get a briefing from Mantra who’s the producer and the director of the show. After understanding it properly, we started recording it. It took me almost 2-2 1/2 hours to complete it.”

Sudhanshu even called RJ Mantra to be a good friend of his who was also a “talented and skilled” individual. “Mantra is a very dear friend of mine. We have also acted in a series together and he is very talented and skilled. It’s the best scenario when you get to work with your friends, work happens effortlessly,” Sudhanshu asserted.

In addition, when the Anupamaa star was asked about the success of his character and the family-entertainer serial, Sudhanshu said, “The character has many layers and a human side too. Audiences are loving it. I am blessed to be part of this show. Rajan Shahi has made a fantastic show which has clicked with audiences for its content.”

Helmed by Romesh Kalra, Anupamaa stars actress Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. Sudhanshu is cast opposite Rupali as Vanraj, Anupamaa’s husband. Anupamaa which started airing on the television channel Star Plus on July 13, 2020, enjoys a high TRP rate.

Read all the Latest Movies News here