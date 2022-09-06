Sudhanshu Pandey needs no introduction. The actor has become a household as Vanraj Shah from the popular show Anupamaa. In the show, Vanraj cheated on his wife and tied the knot with his girlfriend. However, even after parting ways, he fails to move on and often creates disturbances in his former wife and her new lover’s life. Therefore, Sudhanshu Pandey often faces trolls and negativity on social media.

On Social Media Trolling

During an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, we asked Sudhanshu if he has met somebody who is mean to him just because who he is on screen. The actor mentioned that even though he hasn’t met anybody like that but he often has to deal with nasty comments on social media. Sudhanshu also explained that it’s important for him, as an actor, to get such a response because it shows that he is doing something right.

“I have never met anybody like that who has been mean to me but the trolling online through Instagram or Twitter has been there in abundance. I feel it’s a part and parcel of my job and if they stop trolling me then I’ll get worried because that means I am not doing my job right. So it’s important that I get such sort of reaction from them because that is what makes the whole show dramatic and creates a lot of curiosity and interest regarding the behavioural pattern of Vanraj,” he told us.

When asked if trolling also impacts his mental peace, the 48-year-old actor said that he does not take it upon himself. “No, it doesn’t at all because for me it’s only limited to social media, Twitter or Instagram. I don’t take it upon myself or get affected by it in such a way that I start reacting to it,” he added.

Sudhanshu also shared that sometimes he feels like reacting to nasty comments on social media but then he doesn’t because he knows that there is no point in doing that. “I will be lying if I say I never felt like that. A lot of times I felt like that after some nasty comments. But then there is no point, you can’t keep clarifying all these things. In the end, it’s only just a character they are reacting to. It’s not Sudhanshu Pandey they are reacting to. For me, it just ends there,” the actor said.

Sudhanshu Pandey Clarifies Reports Of Rift With Rupali Ganguly

Reports of rifts between Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly have often made headlines. During his interaction with us, the actor also addressed the same and invited those believing in such rumours to visit the sets of Anupamaa someday. He clarified that such reports are rumours for a reason and revealed that there’s a ‘childlike’ atmosphere on the sets all the time.

“My reaction is, ‘Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?’ Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. It’s a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop. When you read something about rifts and fights, it’s good for entertainment. They say they have heard a rumour, I say when you hear a rumour, that will be a rumour because it’s only a rumour. A rumour is an answer to your question itself,” he told us.

Sudhanshu Pandey On Paras Kalnawat’s ‘Politics On Sets’ Claim

When Paras Kalnawat was ousted from the show after he allegedly signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing Anupamaa’s makers, the actor had alleged that there’s politics on the sets of the show. Sudhanshu said he isn’t sure about what Paras meant by it. He further added that Paras should also concentrate on his career since he is a ‘great and talented’ boy.

“I don’t know why an actor would, after leaving, say anything about the show that he had been a part of for so long. Paras is a great boy, very talented but I think it’s very important for him to be focused on his work and do better because he has the ability to do better in life and become a successful star soon,” the actor said.

“I don’t know why he would say something like that and I am not even sure what he said. I don’t know whether he said anything about politics or whatever but I don’t think I have any comment to make on what his perception is after leaving the show. I think as long as he was there in the show, we were all like a family. We still consider him family and always wish him well,” Sudhanshu Pandey concluded.

