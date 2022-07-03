Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Reveals How He Balances Work and Family: ‘It’s Difficult…’

Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV serials, and it topping the TRP charts week after week is proof enough. While the love story between Anupamaa and Anuj is the main highlight, there is no doubt that the audience would not have been drawn to it as much had Vanraj’s character not been present. And Sudhanshu Pandey has been giving the character his all. Now, in a recent interview, he has opened up about how he takes time out for his family amidst the busy shooting schedule for the serial.

Talking to Bombay Times, Sudhanshu revealed, “It’s difficult to get enough time with your family, especially while you are doing a daily soap because it’s very challenging in terms of time. That is why it is important for you to go on short vacations so that you can make up for it, and spend quality time together.”

He also does little things when he gets a bit of time. Sudhanshu added, “Whenever I get time in between work, we like to go out for dinner or watch a movie together. So yes, it takes a little bit of effort to strike that balance and we all must do that.”

In another recent interview, he had said how Anupamaa gave him the fame that he could not get even from his Hollywood film or from 2.0 He had said, “I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big budget ones. I have done a Hollywood film and the biggest Indian film, Robot 2.0. I have worked with Jackie Chan, Rajnikanth sir, Akshay Kumar. I made a debut with Akshay and actresses like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Gracy Singh have been my heroines in my films. But the popularity I’ve got from Anupamaa, I have not experienced anything like this before even after doing these big budget films.”

