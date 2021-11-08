Anupamaa Actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna Lovingly Gaze at Each Other; Make 'MaAn' Fans Happy

Actress Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share pictures with her Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna. While Rupali plays the character of Anupamaa, Gaurav is seen in the role of Anuj in the television show. Their fans popularly call them ‘MaAn’. “Caught in conversation Maan-Day ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, Rupali can be seen lovingly gazing at Gaurav, as he looks back at her with charm in his eyes. While Rupali opted for a blue saree, Gaurav wore a pink kurta.

Meanwhile, week after week, Anupamaa is topping TRP charts. Owing to its remarkable storyline and stunning performance by actors, the show has been receiving tremendous love from its fans. A couple of weeks back, Gaurav was introduced in the show as Anupamaa’s love interest. And we cannot deny that he has proved to be an asset. Rupali and Gaurav’s on-screen chemistry has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation. The latter’s shayari in the show is winning hearts and you can’t help but fall for him.

