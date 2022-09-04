Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat, Alma Hussein Quits Rupali Ganguly's Show, Says 'Was Not Growing As An Actor'

Another actor has left Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa. Alma Hussein, who used to play the role of Sara Kapadia in the show will no longer be a part of it. Alma has alleged that she was not growing as an actor. Interestingly, she used to play the role of Paras Kalnawat’s love interest who was ousted from the show in July this year.

“I entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon I realised that my track was going nowhere. I also felt that I was not growing as an actor. Being so young, I want to learn as much as possible, which was not happening. Due to major twists and turns in the story in the past couple of months, and also because of Paras’ exit from the show, the makers could not open the track of Sara and Samar,” Alma told E-Times.

Alma also mentioned that she had already discussed her issues with the show’s producer Rajan Shahi and that leaving the TRP queen was a ‘mutual discussion’. “Instead of me just standing behind with not much to do I felt it was better to look for something worthwhile. So I spoke to Rajan Shahi sir and discussed with him. He also agreed with me. It was a mutual decision and it was decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies. I am glad that he understood my point of view. So, yes, as of now I am not a part of the show,” she added.

Earlier, Paras Kalnawat’s contract was terminated by the makers of Anupamaa. He used to play the role of Samar Shah but makers alleged that he signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without allegedly informing them. Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Paras called his termination a ‘PR tactic’ and mentioned that things could have been sorted out if Anupamaa’s makers would have discussed their issues with him. “If we would have sat together and talked, if Rajan (Shahi) sir would have allowed me to meet him, then things would have been sorted out. He messaged me that he does not even want to meet me,” Paras told us.

Prior to Paras, Anagha Bhosale also left Anupamaa alleging there is too much politics in the industry.

